Russia's Novak says oil output cut deal could be extended if needed: TASS
November 2, 2017 / 11:39 AM / in 2 hours

Russia's Novak says oil output cut deal could be extended if needed: TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak held talks with Saudi King Salman on Thursday after which he said that a global deal between OPEC and other countries to cut oil output could be extended beyond March 2018 if needed, TASS news agency reported.

Novak was cited as saying he had discussed the deal with King Salman and that the idea of a possible extension would be discussed at an OPEC meeting in late November though any decision could be taken later.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

