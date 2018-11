Russia's President Vladimir Putin leaves after a lunch at the Elysee Palace in Paris as part of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, France, November 11, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that no phone call was planned between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi King Salman to discuss oil market volatility, but that one could be arranged at short notice if needed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was answering a question about whether volatility on oil markets necessitated such a phone call.