June 14, 2018 / 9:04 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Putin to meet Saudi crown prince, energy minister later on Thursday: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih on Thursday, a Kremlin schedule showed.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin walks past an honour guard as he attends an awarding ceremony, marking the Day of Russia, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 12, 2018. Yuri Kadobnov/Pool via REUTERS

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has previously said that the two delegations would discuss an agreement on cutting global oil production which Saudi Arabia and Russia are leading, but did not plan to discuss an exit from the deal.

Crown Prince Mohammed is one of many world leaders visiting Russia for the soccer World Cup, which opens later on Thursday. The Saudi and Russian soccer teams are due to play one another in the first game of the tournament.

