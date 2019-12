FILE PHOTO: Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz Bin Salman and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attend the Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told his Saudi counter part on Thursday that their two countries should continue cooperating, Russia’s Energy Ministry said on Twitter.

Novak met Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman in Vienna before OPEC and its allies start a two-day gathering to decide on how to support energy markets.