FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak adjusts glasses during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Astrakhan, Russia August 30, 2019. Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak plans to meet Saudi Arabia’s new energy minister on Tuesday in Jeddah, two sources familiar with Novak’s plans said.

Novak will discuss cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia as well as conditions on the oil market with Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman who took over as energy minister from Khalid al-Falih on Sunday, the sources said.