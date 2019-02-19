Russia's Putin, Saudi King ready to continue energy cooperation: Kremlin

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud attends the 2019 budget meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 18, 2018. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, in a telephone conversation, voiced their support for continued coordination on the global energy markets, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The Kremlin also said the two leaders praised bilateral cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

“Mutual attitude for further strengthening of multifaceted Russia-Saudi Arabia ties has been expressed,” the Kremlin said.

Russia, other leading oil producers and the Organization for the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to cut their oil output by a combined 1.2 million barrels per day starting from January in order to balance global oil markets and support prices.

The next ministerial OPEC and non-OPEC meeting is due to be held in Vienna in mid-April.