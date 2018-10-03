FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 12:51 PM / in an hour

World needs access to Russian gas: Saudi Energy Minister

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The world needs access to Russian gas, which is among the cheapest on the planet, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Wednesday.

Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) could help Saudi Arabia to reduce the amount of oil liquids burnt in the kingdom, al-Falih said at the Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow.

He also said that state-run oil and gas company Saudi Aramco was in active talks with Russia’s independent gas producer Novatek about participating in the next phase of the Russian Yamal LNG project.

Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Denis Pinchuk. Writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Susan Fenton

