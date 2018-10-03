World needs access to Russian gas: Saudi Energy Minister

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The world needs access to Russian gas, which is among the cheapest on the planet, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Wednesday.

Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) could help Saudi Arabia to reduce the amount of oil liquids burnt in the kingdom, al-Falih said at the Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow.

He also said that state-run oil and gas company Saudi Aramco was in active talks with Russia’s independent gas producer Novatek about participating in the next phase of the Russian Yamal LNG project.