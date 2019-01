Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the Russian Energy Week international forum in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak plans to meet Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland next week, Interfax news agency cited the Russian minister as saying on Thursday.

The WEF’s annual gathering of political and business leaders is due to take place from Jan. 23 to 26 in the Swiss ski resort.