Putin to meet Shell CEO in Moscow: Kremlin aide

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden in Moscow this week, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday.

FIEL PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the Military-Industrial Commission at Patriot military theme park outside Moscow, Russia September 19, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Ushakov said Putin and the Shell boss will discuss the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project on Russia’s Pacific coast, where Shell is a minority shareholder, and a plan to build an LNG plant on Russia’s Baltic coast. Shell and Russian gas giant Gazprom last year signed a memorandum of understanding to work together on the plant.