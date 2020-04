FILE PHOTO; Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that the United States has legal restrictions on oil output cuts, but the country should be flexible with them, RIA news agency reported.

Earlier on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia wants the United States and other large oil producers to jointly cut oil production to support low prices and weak demand.