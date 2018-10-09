Russian energy minister says U.S. tweets cause market confusion

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that comments and social media posts on Twitter by the U.S. leadership caused confusion on global markets.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the Russian Energy Week international forum in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

“The emotional flashes, comments, tweets, which are coming from the U.S. leadership - they are bringing confusion to the market. And in principle, the market doesn’t understand how to act, what will happen in the future,” Novak said in an interview broadcast by Rossiya-24 television.