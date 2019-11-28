No decision yet on whether to exclude Russia's condensate from output measurement: Novak

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak speaks with the media outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday there was no decision yet on whether to exclude Russian gas condensate from how its output is measured under an international agreement to curb oil production.

“We are holding discussions, making calculations,” Novak told reporters ahead of his meeting with Russian oil companies in Moscow. The companies have been invited to the ministry to discuss a meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC producers scheduled in Vienna next week.