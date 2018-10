MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s oil production is currently 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) higher than the October 2016 level, the baseline for the global oil production deal, TASS news agency quoted Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the Russian Energy Week international forum in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Russia’s oil output reached a post-Soviet record high of 11.36 million bpd last September, surpassing the previous peak of 11.247 million bpd hit in October 2016.