Commodities
July 26, 2019 / 11:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

Novak: various factors lead to Russian oil output fluctuations

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

ANTALYA, Turkey (Reuters) - Russia has a commitment to keep its monthly average oil production in line with a global agreement on oil output, but its level may fluctuate in the course of a month due to various factors, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

Russian oil production fell close to a three-year low in early July but recovered to around 11.05 million barrels per day (bpd) between July 1 and July 21.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
