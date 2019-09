FIL PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak adjusts glasses during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Astrakhan, Russia August 30, 2019. Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia aims to fully comply with the global oil output cut deal struck in September, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in a statement on Monday.

He said Russian oil production decreased by 143,000 barrels per day in August from October last year, the baseline for the global oil deal aimed at a reduction of oil output.