December 5, 2019 / 11:02 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Russia cutting even more oil output than agreed under OPEC+ pact: energy minister

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak speaks with the media outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

VIENNA (Reuters) - Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday Russia was currently cutting even more oil output than agreed under an OPEC+ pact to curb supply, without taking into account gas condensate.

Speaking at an OPEC+ meeting in Vienna, Novak said he had had a “constructive meeting” with the oil minister of Saudi Arabia and that Russia would adopt a position on any future OPEC+ deal after further discussions.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jan Harvey

