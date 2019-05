FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the Russian Energy Week international forum in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said it is too early to predict a future decision on the global oil output cut deal as there is uncertainty on the market because of the situation with Venezuela, Iran and Libya, RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.