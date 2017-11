MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to discuss an extension of a global deal between OPEC and other countries to cut oil output in Vienna on November 30, TASS news agency quoted the Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Friday.

Russia Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends the Gas Exporting Countries Forum Summit in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado

“We are ready to discuss this issue, and I think we will be able to discuss it at the meeting in Vienna by the 30th (of November),” Novak said.