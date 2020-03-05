Russia prepared for possible drop in oil prices, finance minister says

FILE PHOTO: Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov attends a meeting with members of the government chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow, Russia February 5, 2020. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is prepared for a possible drop in oil prices should OPEC and its allies fail to reach an agreement over cutting supply at meetings in Vienna this week, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

Siluanov said Russia is a key player in the global oil supply cut deal and that no agreement had yet been reached with Moscow. He did not say what Russia’s decision in regard to OPEC’s proposal for deeper oil output cuts might be.