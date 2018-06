MOSCOW (Reuters) - OPEC and non-OPEC nations that are part of global oil production curbs plan to discuss possible changes in the oil production cut quotas at a meeting in Vienna on June 23, the Russian Energy Ministry said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - Pipes are pictured at an oil gathering facility owned by Bashneft company near the village of Shushnur, northwest from Ufa, Bashkortostan, January 28, 2015. The signs read: "Oil". REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The ministry also said that participants in the OPEC+ deal plan to discuss framework principles for further cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC countries.