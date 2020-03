FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday Russia sees no grounds for returning to discussions with its OPEC+ partners, the Interfax news agency reported.

Novak said Russia can increase its oil production by 200,000 barrels per day in April.

