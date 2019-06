FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends before OPEC 14th Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 19, 2019. REUTERS/Waleed Ali

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday Russia would keep its oil production in June in line with a global output agreement.

In a statement, he also that Russia cut its oil output by 317,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May on average from October 2018 levels.