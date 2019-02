FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the Russian Energy Week international forum in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Global oil markets are more or less stable and volatility is low, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview in media outlet Gazeta.ru on Tuesday.

He also said such stability had been achieved thanks to a global deal to cut oil production, while current prices were “more or less” acceptable to both exporters and consumers.