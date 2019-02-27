Russian energy ministry, oil companies to discuss global oil deal: sources

Oil platforms operated by Lukoil company are seen at the Korchagina oil field in Caspian Sea, Russia October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s energy ministry plans to meet domestic oil companies on March 1 to discuss a deal between OPEC and other leading global oil producers to reduce production, two sources familiar with the plans told Reuters on Wednesday.

A Gulf OPEC source said that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will stick with their agreement to cut oil supply, pushing for more adherence despite a demand by U.S. President Donald Trump that the producer group ease its efforts to boost crude prices.