Russian oil output edges up to 11.39 million bpd during January 1-22: source

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia slightly increased its oil production to 11.39 million barrels per day (bpd) on average between Jan. 1 and Jan 22, a source familiar with the Energy Ministry data told Reuters on Wednesday.

Russian oil output averaged 11.38 million bpd between Jan. 1-10. Under a global oil supply cut deal, Russia agreed to cut its oil production from the 11.41 million bpd it pumped in October. The Energy Ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for a comment.