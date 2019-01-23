Business News
January 23, 2019 / 2:02 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Russian oil output edges up to 11.39 million bpd during January 1-22: source

FILE PHOTO: A gas torch is seen at the Filanovskogo oil platform operated by Lukoil company in Caspian Sea, Russia October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia slightly increased its oil production to 11.39 million barrels per day (bpd) on average between Jan. 1 and Jan 22, a source familiar with the Energy Ministry data told Reuters on Wednesday.

Russian oil output averaged 11.38 million bpd between Jan. 1-10. Under a global oil supply cut deal, Russia agreed to cut its oil production from the 11.41 million bpd it pumped in October. The Energy Ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for a comment.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Katya Golubkova and Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
