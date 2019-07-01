Russian oil output up at 11.15 million bpd in June, still within deal quota

FILE PHOTO: An oil platform operated by Lukoil company is seen at the Korchagina oil field in Caspian Sea, Russia October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil production rose to 11.15 million barrels per day (bpd) in June from 11.11 million bpd in May, two industry sources told Reuters on Monday, although it was still within output levels agreed in a global supply deal with OPEC.

Russian Energy Ministry declined to comment. Official data on June oil production in Russia is expected to be released on Tuesday.

Russian production has been constrained by a crisis over contaminated oil, which led to the suspension of exports via its Druzhba pipeline that feeds oil to export routes that supply the Baltic port of Ust-Luga, central Europe and Germany.

Oil supplies that were halted in April have resumed since then but not in full.

Russia promised to reduce output by 228,000 bpd from 11.41 million bpd in October 2018 under the deal between OPEC and other oil producers led by Russia. Under that formula, its output should be around 11.17 million-11.18 million bpd.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and others are gathering in Vienna on Monday and Tuesday to discuss the pact that expired on June 30.

OPEC and its allies look set to extend supply cuts at least until the end of 2019 as Iran joined top producers Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Russia in endorsing a policy aimed at propping up the price of crude amid a weakening global economy.