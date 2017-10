MOSCOW (Reuters) - The global agreement on oil output cuts reached between OPEC and non-OPEC nations is working, keeping oil prices within “a reasonable range”, the RIA news agency cited Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev as saying on Tuesday.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev meets his Finnish counterpart Juha Sipila (not in picture) in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2017. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen via REUTERS

Medvedev, on a visit to Algeria, also said that talks on other countries joining the global oil output cut deal were under way, RIA reported.