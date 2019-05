FILE PHOTO: An oil storage tank of Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft is pictured at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, Russia February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Vladimir Soldatkin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil output from May 1 to May 16 fell to 11.156 million barrels per day (bpd), below the 11.18 billion bpd level set as part of the global oil deal between OPEC and its allies, two industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

Oil intake to the Transneft pipeline system was down by 6% from May 1 to May 16 compared to average April levels, the sources said.