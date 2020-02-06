Commodities
February 6, 2020 / 10:41 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Russia's Novak calls for time to assess coronavirus impact on oil markets

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said time is needed to assess any impact on oil markets from a new coronavirus, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

Novak also said that Russia was not yet ready to announce its position on OPEC+ action in relation to the coronavirus outbreak and it was premature to talk about any decision.

An OPEC+ technical committee is holding consultations in Vienna. While this is not a decision-making body, it does advise the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, led by Russia.

