December 5, 2019 / 8:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's Novak declines to comment on OPEC+ stance

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

(Reuters) - Russian energy minister Alexander Novak declined to comment on Thursday when asked whether Russia supports the current OPEC+ deal or would be in favor of additional cuts at an OPEC+ meeting in Vienna.

Speaking in the Austrian capital, Novak said Russia’s stance would become clear later in the day.

Earlier on Thursday, Reuters reported that OPEC+ will discuss deeper oil cuts of more than 400,000 bpd as a main scenario, according to two sources.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Hugh Lawson

