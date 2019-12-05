Russia's Novak declines to comment on OPEC+ stance

(Reuters) - Russian energy minister Alexander Novak declined to comment on Thursday when asked whether Russia supports the current OPEC+ deal or would be in favor of additional cuts at an OPEC+ meeting in Vienna.
Speaking in the Austrian capital, Novak said Russia’s stance would become clear later in the day.
Earlier on Thursday, Reuters reported that OPEC+ will discuss deeper oil cuts of more than 400,000 bpd as a main scenario, according to two sources.
Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Hugh Lawson