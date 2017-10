MOSCOW (Reuters) - There is no immediate need to talk about additional oil output cuts as part of a global deal between OPEC and non-OPEC nations, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with the Oil and Gas Vertical magazine published on Tuesday.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak speaks during a news conference of the 4th OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov