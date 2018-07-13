FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 10:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's Novak: producers will act in case of oil market deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers will act in the event developments in Venezuela and Libya cause an oil market deficit, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters in Moscow on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak addresses a news conference after an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

If there is a need to increase global oil output by more than a currently agreed one million barrels per day, members of the deal can discuss the issue, Novak said, adding that trade tensions between the United States and China were affecting oil prices.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely

