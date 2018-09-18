FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
September 18, 2018 / 9:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Novak says oil at $70-80/bbl is temporary and sanctions driven

1 Min Read

GORKY, Russia (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that oil prices of between $70 and $80 per barrel were only temporary and were driven by sanctions, adding that the long-term price would stand at around $50 per barrel.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak addresses the media after the talks with U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry in Moscow, Russia September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

He said the $50 per barrel forecast was based on estimates by analysts and oil companies.

Novak said he expected Russia’s oil production in 2018 to total 553 million tonnes (11.105 million barrels per day), and that production would rise to 570 million tonnes in 2021.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.