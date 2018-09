MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said the OPEC-led deal to cut oil output would be implemented in September at the same level as in August and July, Interfax cited the minister as saying on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin