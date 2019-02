Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo shake hands during their meeting at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela January 8, 2019. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

RIYADH (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Wednesday the group is concerned that sanctions against two of its founding members - Venezuela and Iran - could complicate efforts to re-balance and sustain the oil market.

April will be a good time to assess the market, and take a decision accordingly, Barkindo told Reuters on the sidelines of an oil conference in Riyadh.