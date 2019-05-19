Saudi energy minister says attacks put security of oil supply at risk

Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih speaks to the media before the OPEC 14th Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 19, 2019. REUTERS/Waleed Ali

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday that recent attacks on Saudi energy assets had put security of oil supply at risk but not affected his country’s output.

He also called on Saudi Arabia’s partners to condemn the attacks.

Four commercial ships were sabotaged off the coast of the United Arab Emirates last Sunday, and two days later drones attacked oil installations west of the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Falih was speaking in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, ahead of a ministerial panel meeting of top OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers, including Saudi Arabia and Russia.