Saudis won't take unilateral oil deal steps until June: Azerbaijan

FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks are silhouetted against the rising sun at an oilfield in Baku, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

BAKU (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia gave assurances to Azerbaijan that it would not take any unilateral decisions on the global oil deal between OPEC and its allies until June, Azerbaijan’s oil minister said on Wednesday.

The alliance, known as OPEC+, agreed to reduce output by 1.2 million barrels per day for six months from January 1. They will meet on June 25-26 to decide whether to extend the pact.