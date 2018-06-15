FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 4:59 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Russia and Saudi Arabia agree OPEC+ format should be extended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Saudi Arabia have a general consensus that the OPEC+ format should be “institutionalised” and extended until 2019 and beyond for oil market monitoring and joint action in case of need, Russia’s energy ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Citing its minister Alexander Novak, the ministry added that Russia and Saudi Arabia planned to sign a mutual agreement which will draw their cooperation in the energy arena to a new level.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Louise Heavens

