Russia and Saudi Arabia agree OPEC+ format should be extended

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Saudi Arabia have a general consensus that the OPEC+ format should be “institutionalised” and extended until 2019 and beyond for oil market monitoring and joint action in case of need, Russia’s energy ministry said in a statement on Friday.
Citing its minister Alexander Novak, the ministry added that Russia and Saudi Arabia planned to sign a mutual agreement which will draw their cooperation in the energy arena to a new level.
