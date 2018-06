MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed questions related to an extension of the OPEC+ oil cut deal with his Security Council, Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

FILE PHOTO - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 14, 2018. Yuri Kadobnov/Pool via REUTERS

“The topic of the extension of the OPEC+ deal was also touched on the back of the President’s contacts with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” Interfax quoted Peskov as saying.