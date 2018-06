MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih have agreed to expand cooperation in the oil and gas sector, Russia’s ministry said in a statement after their meeting in Moscow.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih shake hands ahead of a meeting in Moscow, Russia May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Novak and Falih also agreed to work towards a comprehensive bilateral agreement.