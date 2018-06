VIENNA (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday that OPEC had invited Russia to join the oil producer group as an observer.

Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih arrives for an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

“We have invited Russia to join as an observer ...

We believe they are considering it,” Falih told a news conference.

“I can assure that the entire membership of OPEC would welcome Russia,” he said.