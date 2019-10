FILE PHOTO: Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz Bin Salman attends the Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister said on Monday it was important to concentrate on the stability of the oil market rather than the price of oil and that a fair price was a stable price.

The minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said oil exporters taking part in the global output deal between OPEC and its allies were showing serious commitment to the cuts.