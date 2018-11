FILE PHOTO: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih addresses the gathering during India Energy Forum in New Delhi, India, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al Falih said on Monday OPEC and its allies were in agreement that technical analysis shows the need to balance the market by reducing oil supply next year by around one million barrels per day versus October levels.