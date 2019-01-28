Business News
January 28, 2019 / 2:04 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Saudi's Falih sees no impact on oil markets from Venezuela turmoil: RIA

1 Min Read

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih attends the launching of National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) in Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Faisal al-Nasser

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Political turmoil in Venezuela has so far had zero impact on global oil markets, Russia’s RIA news agency cited Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih as saying on Monday.

Falih was quoted as saying he saw no need to take additional measures on the oil market because of the situation in Venezuela. He said he hoped a global oil output deal would be “more than a hundred percent” carried out and that the situation would need to be reassessed in March-April.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Kirsten Donovan

