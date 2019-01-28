Saudi's Falih sees no impact on oil markets from Venezuela turmoil: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Political turmoil in Venezuela has so far had zero impact on global oil markets, Russia’s RIA news agency cited Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih as saying on Monday.
Falih was quoted as saying he saw no need to take additional measures on the oil market because of the situation in Venezuela. He said he hoped a global oil output deal would be “more than a hundred percent” carried out and that the situation would need to be reassessed in March-April.
