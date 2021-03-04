Saudi in no hurry to end its voluntary oil production cut, says minister

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud, speaks during the fourth annual Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said on Thursday the kingdom was extending its voluntary 1 million barrel per day (bpd) oil production cut and would in coming months choose when to gradually phase out this reduction.

“We are not in a hurry to bring it forward ... We are cautious,” Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told a news conference after a meeting of OPEC+ ministers, adding that Saudi Arabia would decide when to end its voluntary cut “at our time, at our convenience.”