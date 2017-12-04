OPEC will stick to policy in second half of 2018, Falih says

RIYADH (Reuters) - OPEC is expected to stick to its current policy of output cuts in the second half of 2018, but oil producers have plenty of supply with which to respond to any sudden disruptions, Saudi Arabian energy minister Khalid al-Falih told reporters on Monday.

Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih talks to journalists after a news conference after an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

He was speaking after meeting with U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who said OPEC would make its own decisions and that he was comfortable the United States could work within those parameters.