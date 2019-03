FILE PHOTO: General view of Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is proposing that a global deal to cut oil output be extended until the year-end, Russian news agencies TASS and Interfax reported on Tuesday, citing an unidentified source close to OPEC.

TASS reported that Saudi Arabia favored the same or more relaxed production quotas under the deal.