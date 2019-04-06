Saudi energy minister discusses oil market stability with Nigerian president

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih met with the Nigerian president and discussed cooperation between the two OPEC member countries in the energy sector, the minister said in a tweet on Saturday.

Al-Falih said that he met with president Muhammadu Buhari on the margins of the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa in Jordan, where they discussed “ways of cooperating in the fields of energy and industry, and the importance of cooperation for the stability of the global oil market.”