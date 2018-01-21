Saudi energy minister: may extend oil suppliers' cooperation beyond 2018

MUSCAT (Reuters) - Global oil suppliers will consider whether to extend their cooperation beyond 2018, but such cooperation would not necessarily mean extending current output levels, Saudi Arabian energy minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.

“We shouldn’t limit our efforts to 2018 - we need to be talking about a longer framework of cooperation,” Falih told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the joint ministerial committee which oversees implementation of the global deal on supply cuts.