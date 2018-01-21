FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 21, 2018 / 6:40 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Saudi energy minister: may extend oil suppliers' cooperation beyond 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUSCAT (Reuters) - Global oil suppliers will consider whether to extend their cooperation beyond 2018, but such cooperation would not necessarily mean extending current output levels, Saudi Arabian energy minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.

“We shouldn’t limit our efforts to 2018 - we need to be talking about a longer framework of cooperation,” Falih told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the joint ministerial committee which oversees implementation of the global deal on supply cuts.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Maha El Dahan; Writing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
